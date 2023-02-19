Daytona 500 results: Who won the NASCAR race? Who wrecked?

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series officially began on Sunday with the 65th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.

Kyle Larson entered the race as the favorite to win with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He secured a premium spot by beginning the race in Row 1 in the second slot. Starting in pole position was Austin Bowman, who earned the spot by posting the fastest time in Wednesday’s qualifying round. Bowman entered the race with +2000 odds to take the checkered flag. Meanwhile, reigning Dayton 500 champion Austin Cindric also entered with +2000 odds and started the race in sixth. He is vying to become just the fifth driver to go back-to-back at the “Great American Race” and the 13th to win the event multiple times.

Other favorites included Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano, all of whom entered with +1200 odds to win.

We’ll keep tabs on this year’s Daytona 500 with updates and the winner as soon as the race concludes.