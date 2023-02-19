 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daytona 500 results: Who won the NASCAR race? Who wrecked?

The 2023 NASCAR season got underway on Sunday with the Daytona 500. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By Nick Simon
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series officially began on Sunday with the 65th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.

Kyle Larson entered the race as the favorite to win with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He secured a premium spot by beginning the race in Row 1 in the second slot. Starting in pole position was Austin Bowman, who earned the spot by posting the fastest time in Wednesday’s qualifying round. Bowman entered the race with +2000 odds to take the checkered flag. Meanwhile, reigning Dayton 500 champion Austin Cindric also entered with +2000 odds and started the race in sixth. He is vying to become just the fifth driver to go back-to-back at the “Great American Race” and the 13th to win the event multiple times.

Other favorites included Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano, all of whom entered with +1200 odds to win.

We’ll keep tabs on this year’s Daytona 500 with updates and the winner as soon as the race concludes.

2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Aric Almirola 10
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Ryan Blaney 12
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Chris Buescher 17
10 Brad Keselowski 6
11 Michael McDowell 34
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 Todd Gilliland 38
15 Bubba Wallace 23
16 Martin Truex Jr. 19
17 Zane Smith 36
18 Denny Hamlin 11
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Ryan Preece 41
21 William Byron 24
22 Noah Gregson 42
23 Ross Chastain 1
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Tyler Reddick 45
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Justin Haley 31
29 AJ Allmendinger 16
30 Chase Briscoe 14
31 Rickv Stenhouse Jr. 47
32 BJ McLeod 78
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Conor Daly 50
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Kyle Busch 8
37 Ty Dillon 77
38 Riley Herbst 15
39 Jimmie Johnson 84
40 Travis Pastrana 67

