Odds for 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP

The 2023 All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 with the draft happening immediately before the contest. This is the first time the draft will happen live, and it’ll be the first time since the new format was unveiled where the reserves will be picked before the starters.
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the captains for this contest, with James having the first selection. The Lakers forward has been a captain every year since the new format was introduced, and has not been defeated in the All-Star Game as a captain.
The All-Star Game MVP award has lost a bit of luster over the years but is still considered a nice honor for the best performance in the showcase game. Here’s a look at the odds for each player to win the All-Star Game MVP award.
NBA All-Star Game MVP odds 2023 via DraftKings Sportsbook
LeBron James: +550
Damian Lillard: +650
Joel Embiid: +700
Luka Doncic: +800
Jayson Tatum: +800
Kyrie Irving: +800
Donovan Mitchell: +950
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1000
Ja Morant: +1200
Nikola Jokic: +1800
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2200
Anthony Edwards: +2500
Lauri Markkanen: +3500
Paul George: +4000
De’Aaron Fox: +4500
Pascal Siakam: +6000
Julius Randle: +8000
Jaylen Brown: +8000
Tyrese Haliburton: +9000
Jrue Holiday: +10000
Domantas Sabonis: +10000
Bam Adebayo: +10000
Jaren Jackson Jr.: +15000
DeMar DeRozan: +15000