Odds for 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP

The 2023 All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 with the draft happening immediately before the contest. This is the first time the draft will happen live, and it’ll be the first time since the new format was unveiled where the reserves will be picked before the starters.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the captains for this contest, with James having the first selection. The Lakers forward has been a captain every year since the new format was introduced, and has not been defeated in the All-Star Game as a captain.

The All-Star Game MVP award has lost a bit of luster over the years but is still considered a nice honor for the best performance in the showcase game. Here’s a look at the odds for each player to win the All-Star Game MVP award.

LeBron James: +550

Damian Lillard: +650

Joel Embiid: +700

Luka Doncic: +800

Jayson Tatum: +800

Kyrie Irving: +800

Donovan Mitchell: +950

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1000

Ja Morant: +1200

Nikola Jokic: +1800

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2200

Anthony Edwards: +2500

Lauri Markkanen: +3500

Paul George: +4000

De’Aaron Fox: +4500

Pascal Siakam: +6000

Julius Randle: +8000

Jaylen Brown: +8000

Tyrese Haliburton: +9000

Jrue Holiday: +10000

Domantas Sabonis: +10000

Bam Adebayo: +10000

Jaren Jackson Jr.: +15000

DeMar DeRozan: +15000