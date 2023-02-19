Who are the captains for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on TNT and TBS.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers finished as the top vote-getter in the Western Conference and was named a captain for the sixth straight year, and for every season since the format was implemented. Giannis Antetokoumpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will serve as the Eastern Conference captain, marking the third time he’s finished as the conference's top vote-getter.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Captains

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

For the first time in the exhibition’s history, the All-Star Draft will take place an hour before tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. From there, each captain will first select to their roster the 14 All-Star reserves and afterward will finalize their squads by drafting the remaining eight starters. Each captain will not be restricted in the number of players they select from either conference or the positions they draft.

First, James and Antetokoumpo will select from the reserve pool.

Heat F Bam Adebayo

Celtics F Jaylen Brown

Bulls G DeMar DeRozan

Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton

Bucks G Jrue Holiday

Knicks F Julius Randle

Raptors F Pascal Siakam (injury replacement)

Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards (injury replacement)

Kings G De’Aaron Fox (injury replacement)

Clippers F Paul George

Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr.

Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard

Kings F Domantas Sabonis

Afterward, each captain will pick from the following starter pool.

Celtics F Jayson Tatum

Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell

Mavericks G Kyrie Irving

Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Nuggets F Nikola Jokic

76ers F Joel Embiid (replaces Kevin Durant as starter)

Grizzlies G Ja Morant (replaces Stephen Curry as starter)

Jazz F Lauri Markkanen (replaces Zion Williamson as starter)