Who are the captains for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on TNT and TBS.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers finished as the top vote-getter in the Western Conference and was named a captain for the sixth straight year, and for every season since the format was implemented. Giannis Antetokoumpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will serve as the Eastern Conference captain, marking the third time he’s finished as the conference's top vote-getter.
2023 NBA All-Star Game Captains
Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis
For the first time in the exhibition’s history, the All-Star Draft will take place an hour before tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. From there, each captain will first select to their roster the 14 All-Star reserves and afterward will finalize their squads by drafting the remaining eight starters. Each captain will not be restricted in the number of players they select from either conference or the positions they draft.
First, James and Antetokoumpo will select from the reserve pool.
Heat F Bam Adebayo
Celtics F Jaylen Brown
Bulls G DeMar DeRozan
Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton
Bucks G Jrue Holiday
Knicks F Julius Randle
Raptors F Pascal Siakam (injury replacement)
Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards (injury replacement)
Kings G De’Aaron Fox (injury replacement)
Clippers F Paul George
Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr.
Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard
Kings F Domantas Sabonis
Afterward, each captain will pick from the following starter pool.
Celtics F Jayson Tatum
Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell
Mavericks G Kyrie Irving
Mavericks G Luka Doncic
Nuggets F Nikola Jokic
76ers F Joel Embiid (replaces Kevin Durant as starter)
Grizzlies G Ja Morant (replaces Stephen Curry as starter)
Jazz F Lauri Markkanen (replaces Zion Williamson as starter)