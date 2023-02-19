All-Star Game mock draft: Predicting who LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo will select for their teams

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game draft will take place moments before the contest for the first time ever, creating even more drama as reactions to the picks will happen in real time. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captains for this year’s contest.
The players will take turns selecting from the eligible pool of starters and reserves, although this time the reserves will be drafted first. Here’s a look at the players in the All-Star Game.
Starters
Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen, Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving
Reserves
DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam, Domantas Sabonis, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Here are our predictions for how the draft will go, starting with James’ pick.
Team LeBron
Starters
Kyrie Irving - 15th overall, 2nd starter
Jayson Tatum - 17th overall, 4th starter
Donovan Mitchell - 19th overall, 6th starter
Lauri Markkanen - 21st overall, 8th starter
Reserves
DeMar DeRozan - 1st overall
Damian Lillard - 3rd overall
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 5th overall
Jaylen Brown - 7th overall
Bam Adebayo - 9th overall
Tyrese Haliburton - 11th overall
Domantas Sabonis - 13th overall
Team Giannis
Starters
Nikola Jokic - 14th overall, 1st starter
Joel Embiid - 16th overall, 3rd starter
Luka Doncic - 18th overall, 5th starter
Ja Morant - 20th overall, 7th starter
Reserves
Jrue Holiday - 2nd overall
Paul George - 4th overall
Anthony Edwards - 6th overall
Pascal Siakam - 8th overall
Julius Randle - 10th overall
Jaren Jackson Jr. - 12th overall