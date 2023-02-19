All-Star Game mock draft: Predicting who LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo will select for their teams

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game draft will take place moments before the contest for the first time ever, creating even more drama as reactions to the picks will happen in real time. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captains for this year’s contest.

The players will take turns selecting from the eligible pool of starters and reserves, although this time the reserves will be drafted first. Here’s a look at the players in the All-Star Game.

Starters

Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen, Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving

Reserves

DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam, Domantas Sabonis, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Here are our predictions for how the draft will go, starting with James’ pick.

Team LeBron

Starters

Kyrie Irving - 15th overall, 2nd starter

Jayson Tatum - 17th overall, 4th starter

Donovan Mitchell - 19th overall, 6th starter

Lauri Markkanen - 21st overall, 8th starter

Reserves

DeMar DeRozan - 1st overall

Damian Lillard - 3rd overall

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 5th overall

Jaylen Brown - 7th overall

Bam Adebayo - 9th overall

Tyrese Haliburton - 11th overall

Domantas Sabonis - 13th overall

Team Giannis

Starters

Nikola Jokic - 14th overall, 1st starter

Joel Embiid - 16th overall, 3rd starter

Luka Doncic - 18th overall, 5th starter

Ja Morant - 20th overall, 7th starter

Reserves

Jrue Holiday - 2nd overall

Paul George - 4th overall

Anthony Edwards - 6th overall

Pascal Siakam - 8th overall

Julius Randle - 10th overall

Jaren Jackson Jr. - 12th overall