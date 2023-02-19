Pick against the spread, over/under for 2023 All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will officially cap off a tremendous weekend for the league in Salt Lake City, with Team LeBron taking on Team Giannis in the showcase event. LeBron James will have the first pick in the All-Star draft, which will take place right before the game itself. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out the Skills Challenge Saturday, could be limited in this contest if his wrist injury is more serious than he’s letting on.

Team LeBron is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 326.

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Team LeBron -3

James hasn’t lost an All-Star Game since the format changed to a draft. He’s good at building his team, and he’s good at winning this game. With Antetokounmpo’s playing status in doubt, take the King to cap off All-Star weekend with a win.

Over/Under: Under 326

There’s never much defense in the All-Star Game, but the way the contest ends actually favors the under. The Elam Ending was introduced to the All-Star Game in 2020, and will be used once again in Salt Lake City. The target score will be 24 points more than the team who is leading after three quarters has. Once this target score is reached, the contest is over. That math tends to favor the under, since you are realistically looking at about 50 points in the final frame. To go over on this number, that would means the teams combine for about 92 points in each of the first three quarters. Even with no defense being played, that’s a tall task.