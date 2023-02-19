Best bets, long shot to win 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The All-Star draft will take place right before the event, which could create some additional drama among the players.

The All-Star Game MVP award, named in honor of Kobe Bryant, will be given to the top performer in the contest. Stephen Curry won the award in 2022 but he’s out for this contest due to a leg injury. There has been no repeat winner since Russell Westbrook won back-to-back All-Star Game MVP awards in 2015 and 2016.

Here’s a look at our favorite picks for this year’s All-Star Game MVP award, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA All-Star Game MVP odds

Favorite pick: Kyrie Irving (+800)

Irving has been a bit of a lightning rod this season, but his trade request and contract demands set the tone for the point guard’s future. Irving is looking for a deal this offseason, and he’s trying to avoid any performance-based incentives. A good way for him to show he’s still a top player in this league is to dominate the All-Star Game. Teams will always be intrigued by Irving’s talent, but this is a great way for him to build momentum towards landing a big contract in the offseason.

Sleeper pick: Nikola Jokic (+1800)

Jokic isn’t much of a scorer in these contests, preferring to dish the rock to his teammates more. That typically doesn’t bode well for his MVP chances, especially in a game where minimal defense is played. However, the two-time reigning league MVP will have the numbers to be in consideration and could get rewarded by voters for his stellar campaign this year. Those narratives typically shouldn’t be involved in the All-Star Game MVP process, but they can play a part. At +1800, Jokic is among the more realistic longshot bets.

All-Star Game MVP Full Odds

LeBron James: +550

Damian Lillard: +650

Joel Embiid: +700

Luka Doncic: +800

Jayson Tatum: +800

Kyrie Irving: +800

Donovan Mitchell: +950

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1000

Ja Morant: +1200

Nikola Jokic: +1800

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2200

Anthony Edwards: +2500

Lauri Markkanen: +3500

Paul George: +4000

De’Aaron Fox: +4500

Pascal Siakam: +6000

Julius Randle: +8000

Jaylen Brown: +8000

Tyrese Haliburton: +9000

Jrue Holiday: +10000

Domantas Sabonis: +10000

Bam Adebayo: +10000

Jaren Jackson Jr.: +15000

DeMar DeRozan: +15000