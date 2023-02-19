How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Game on TV and via live stream

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET while airing on TNT.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will serve as the captains for their respective teams. Both captains will draft their players just moments prior to the game, which will also air as a live segment on TNT.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss the game due to injuries. They have been replaced as starters. Here are the players that will play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.