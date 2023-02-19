How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star draft on TV and via live stream

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game comes to Salt Lake City with the annual exhibition set for Sunday, February 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be able to watch on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the exhibition’s history, each conference captain will draft their respective roster of All-Stars just prior to the action in the All-Star Draft. The selection process will be available to watch at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this event, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Aside from the All-Star Draft taking place on the same night, the draft process itself remains similar to past formats. Each conference captain will first select from the pool of the 14 reserve selections, and then subsequently will move on to draft from the remaining eight starters. Upon receiving the most votes in his conference, Lakers forward LeBron James will be the Western Conference All-Star captain, marking the sixth straight year he’s finished as the top vote-getter. Over in the East, Giannis Antetokoumpo will be the captain, marking the third time he’s been selected as the lead vote-getter.

Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid are among the names returning as back-to-back All-Star starters, with the latter replacing Kevin Durant due to injury. Ja Morant and Lauri Markannen will replace Stephen Curry and Zion Williamson as starters in lieu of injuries as well. De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Tyrese Haliburton headline this year’s first-time All-Star selections.