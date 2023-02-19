When is the 2023 All-Star Game draft?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 19 from Salt Lake City. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on TNT and TBS.
For the first time in All-Star game history, each conference captain will select their roster of players just before tip-off. Previously, captains would draft their rosters well before the start of All-Star weekend. For this year’s iteration, the All-Star Game draft will take place an hour before tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The format change in drafting shortly ahead of the action adds an extra layer of intrigue, as each captain can keep their strategy close to their chest, while fans will have to wait and see exactly which stars will team up for the night. There’s an additional wrinkle in the draft as well, with captains first picking from the pool of the of the reserve selections and then from the pool remaining eight starters.
Here’s a look at the starters from each conference and the captains who will be drafting the teams.
Eastern Conference Starters
Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Celtics F Jayson Tatum
Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell
76ers F Joel Embiid (replaces Kevin Durant as starter)
Western Conference Starters
Lakers F LeBron James (captain)
Nuggets F Nikola Jokic
Mavericks G Luka Doncic
Mavericks G Kyrie Irving
Grizzlies G Ja Morant (replaces Stephen Curry as starter)
Jazz F Lauri Markkanen (replaces Zion Williamson as starter)