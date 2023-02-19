Breaking down Team LeBron roster for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place shortly from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, where Team LeBron will battle Team Giannis.

For the first time ever, the game rosters were determined right before tipoff with team captain’s LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo selecting from the pool of All-Star starters and reserves like a game of pick-up basketball. Below, we’ll take a look at who James selected for his squad in Salt Lake City.

Team LeBron Starters

76ers C Joel Embiid

Mavericks G Kyrie Irving

Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic

Lakers F LeBron James

Team LeBron Reserves

Wolves G Anthony Edwards

Celtics F Jaylen Brown

Clippers F Paul George

Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton

Knicks F Julius Randle

Kings G De’Aaron Fox

Grizzlies C Jaren Jackson Jr.

Analysis

Team LeBron has a very strong front court with two MVP candidates in Embiid and Jokic manning the middle. LeBron then went with the new Mavs duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic to handle the ball and get buckets in the back court.

On the reserves front, LeBron stocked up on wing players with a few big men in Jackson and Randle. Fox is a selection that could quietly steal the show as he leads the league in clutch points.