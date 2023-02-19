Breaking down Team Giannis roster for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday night and instead of holding the draft beforehand, they decided to do it right before tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Which makes no sense, but here we are. The two captains are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may or may not play a lot in the game after sustaining a wrist injury before the break. Here we’ll go over Giannis’ team for the All-Star Game.

Heading into the draft, Team Giannis is +2.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook for the ASG and +120 on the moneyline.

Team Giannis Starters

Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics

Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers

Lauri Markkanen, PF, Utah Jazz

Giannis’ starting lineup isn’t as strong as the reserves. For some reason Luka Doncic went third among starters? If Giannis is good to play, that makes things better, but you’ve gotta think he won’t play much.

Team Giannis Reserves

Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday, PG, Milwaukee Bucks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder

DeMar DeRozan, SG, Chicago Bulls

Pascal Siakam, PF, Toronto Raptors

Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, Sacramento Kings

Giannis absolutely worked LeBron in the reserves section of the draft. You get two of arguably the best scorers in the NBA in Dame and SGA. DeRozan is an ASG hero with his iso game. Siakam and Bam are two of the best bigs in the draft. Jrue can play some D if you need him to in a pinch. Sabonis has the Kings back in the playoff picture. LeBron picked Julius Randle and then got stuck with Jaren Jackson Jr. One of those two will probably win ASG MVP now after we trashed LeBron’s team.