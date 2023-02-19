 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA All-Star Game: Live updates as Team LeBron battles Team Giannis

We provide live updates for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, including stats, highlights and more!

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA All Star Game
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks look on prior to the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is officially ready to get going, with the first live All-Star draft in the books. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will face off, with the Greek Freak hoping to finally get a win in this competition as a captain.

James has won this contest every time since the format change, and is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 324. Team LeBron is -150 on the moneyline and Team Giannis is +130.

James opened as the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the All-Star Game MVP award at +550. Damian Lillard was close behind at +650 and Joel Embiid rounds out the top three at +700.

We’ll have the latest updates, videos and odds analysis for the All-Star Game here.

2023 NBA All-Star Game live updates

