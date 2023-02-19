2023 NBA All-Star Game: Live updates as Team LeBron battles Team Giannis

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is officially ready to get going, with the first live All-Star draft in the books. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will face off, with the Greek Freak hoping to finally get a win in this competition as a captain.

James has won this contest every time since the format change, and is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 324. Team LeBron is -150 on the moneyline and Team Giannis is +130.

James opened as the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the All-Star Game MVP award at +550. Damian Lillard was close behind at +650 and Joel Embiid rounds out the top three at +700.

We’ll have the latest updates, videos and odds analysis for the All-Star Game here.

2023 NBA All-Star Game live updates