Live updates for MVP during 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday night and Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis. We just had the NBA ASG draft prior to the game and we’ll go over the rosters a bit with MVP odds for every player heading into the contest.
2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP odds, live updates
Here are ASG MVP odds in the AM on Sunday. Dame’s case gets interesting after he was drafted to Team Giannis. Antetokounmpo isn’t expected to play much given his wrist injury but he’s going to be active. With that, there will be value on Team Giannis. The issue is LeBron never loses. He hasn’t lost in the ASG in this current draft format, which has been going on since 2018.
TL — LeBron James: +550
TG — Damian Lillard: +650
TL — Joel Embiid: +700
TL — Luka Doncic: +800
TG — Jayson Tatum: +800
TL — Kyrie Irving: +800
TG — Donovan Mitchell: +950
TG — Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1000
TG — Ja Morant: +1200
TL — Nikola Jokic: +1800
TG — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2200
TL — Anthony Edwards: +2500
TG — Lauri Markkanen: +3500
TL — Paul George: +4000
TL — De’Aaron Fox: +4500
TG — Pascal Siakam: +6000
TL — Julius Randle: +8000
TL — Jaylen Brown: +8000
TL — Tyrese Haliburton: +9000
TG — Jrue Holiday: +10000
TG — Domantas Sabonis: +10000
TG — Bam Adebayo: +10000
TL — Jaren Jackson Jr.: +15000
TG — DeMar DeRozan: +15000