Live updates for MVP during 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday night and Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis. We just had the NBA ASG draft prior to the game and we’ll go over the rosters a bit with MVP odds for every player heading into the contest.

2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP odds, live updates

Here are ASG MVP odds in the AM on Sunday. Dame’s case gets interesting after he was drafted to Team Giannis. Antetokounmpo isn’t expected to play much given his wrist injury but he’s going to be active. With that, there will be value on Team Giannis. The issue is LeBron never loses. He hasn’t lost in the ASG in this current draft format, which has been going on since 2018.

TL — LeBron James: +550

TG — Damian Lillard: +650

TL — Joel Embiid: +700

TL — Luka Doncic: +800

TG — Jayson Tatum: +800

TL — Kyrie Irving: +800

TG — Donovan Mitchell: +950

TG — Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1000

TG — Ja Morant: +1200

TL — Nikola Jokic: +1800

TG — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2200

TL — Anthony Edwards: +2500

TG — Lauri Markkanen: +3500

TL — Paul George: +4000

TL — De’Aaron Fox: +4500

TG — Pascal Siakam: +6000

TL — Julius Randle: +8000

TL — Jaylen Brown: +8000

TL — Tyrese Haliburton: +9000

TG — Jrue Holiday: +10000

TG — Domantas Sabonis: +10000

TG — Bam Adebayo: +10000

TL — Jaren Jackson Jr.: +15000

TG — DeMar DeRozan: +15000