 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of picks from 2023 NBA All-Star Game draft

We’ve got pick-by-pick analysis for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game draft between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers backs in on Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Staples Center on March 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

For the first time since the NBA All-Star Game went to a draft format, the selections will take place live right before the game. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will once again be a captain, and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be opposing him. James will have the first selection as the top vote-getter. The draft will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

The two captains will first select from the reserves, and then draft the remaining starters. Here’s a look at the selections, along with analysis of each pick.

2023 NBA All-Star Game draft results

Team LeBron roster

Starters

TBD

Reserves

TBD

Team Giannis roster

Starters

TBD

Reserves

TBD

More From DraftKings Nation