How much will the winner of the Genesis Invitational receive in 2023

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday, February 16 from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The Invitational is one of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events, which means that the field brings together many of the top golfers in the world. Twenty-three of the 25 top-ranked players are part of the field, as well as 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Because it’s an elevated event, the purse for the event is significantly increased to $20 million. The winner will receive $3.6 million, the runner-up will get $2.18 million, and the third-place golfer wins $1.38 million.

Jon Rahm is rolling into the final round with a three shot lead on Max Home. Rahm sits at -15, Homa is -12, and the rest othe top five includes Keith Mitchell (-11), Patrick Cantlay (-10), and Gary Woodland (-9). Tiger Woods is tied for 26th place at -3.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Genesis Invitational.