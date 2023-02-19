 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Genesis Invitational receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the Genesis Invitational, taking place in Pacific Palisades, California in 2023.

The Memorial Tournament - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday, February 16 from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The Invitational is one of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events, which means that the field brings together many of the top golfers in the world. Twenty-three of the 25 top-ranked players are part of the field, as well as 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Because it’s an elevated event, the purse for the event is significantly increased to $20 million. The winner will receive $3.6 million, the runner-up will get $2.18 million, and the third-place golfer wins $1.38 million.

Jon Rahm is rolling into the final round with a three shot lead on Max Home. Rahm sits at -15, Homa is -12, and the rest othe top five includes Keith Mitchell (-11), Patrick Cantlay (-10), and Gary Woodland (-9). Tiger Woods is tied for 26th place at -3.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

Genesis Invitational Prize Money

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,218,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd $48,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,200
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

