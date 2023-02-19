How the public is betting BattleHawks vs. Brahmas in XFL Week 1

Week 1 of the XFL’s 10-game regular season begins with four scheduled games this weekend. The St. Louis Battlehawks travel to face the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, February 19. Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is set for 3 pm. ET and will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

XFL odds, Week 1: BattleHawks-Brahmas betting splits

Spread: BattleHawks -2.5 (76% of the handle, 68% of bets)

While things are shaping out to completely favor the BattleHawks, both of these rosters appear to be close in competition, on paper. For St. Louis, they very well might have the league’s best quarterback in A.J. McCarron. The former Cincinnati Bengal could do damage against any opposing defense, while the Brahmas could be the surprise of 2023 with former Pro Bowl receiver Hines Ward leading the charge as head coach.

Over/Under: Under 36.5 (88% of the handle, 66% of bets)

The public doesn’t have a ton of faith in this achievable point total. It’s uncertain at this stage of the XFL campaign how San Antonio’s offense is going to perform. Ward has two NFL vets in RB Kalen Ballage and WR Patrick Turner, but lacks professional experience under center with former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan. The BattleHawks have a chance to cruise with McCarron paving the way, so the Under has some value.

Moneyline: BattleHawks ML (92% of the handle, 67% of bets)

It’s weird to learn that the spread for this game is getting more public attention than the moneyline. The Brahmas, whose roster warrants great expectations, just currently doesn’t have the team structure to hang with the BattleHawks.