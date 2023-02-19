How the public is betting Sea Dragons vs. Defenders in XFL Week 1

The XFL has returned for a 10-game regular season in 2023. One of the four scheduled games this weekend will feature the Seattle Sea Dragons going up against the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, February 19. Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. is set for 8 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN.

XFL odds, Week 1: Sea Dragons-Defenders betting splits

Spread: Defenders -1 (51% of the handle, 58% of bets)

Coming into the season with arguably the league’s strongest roster, D.C. has some tremendous value with this close spread. Their backfield is probably where they’re most threatening. Former New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith should lead the way, and help the offense manage the clock early on.

Over/Under: Under 36 (64% of the handle, 58% of bets)

The public is rolling heavily on the Under, which makes sense given the Defenders’ desire to utilize their running game. But don’t forget that former NFL wide receiver standout Josh Gordon is suiting up for the Sea Dragons with Ben DiNucci throwing him the football. DiNucci should wind up being a solid quarterback in this league, after spending ample time learning in the Dallas Cowboys’ pass-heavy system. That said, the Defenders should be able to control the pace.

Moneyline: Defenders ML (20% of the handle, 42% of bets)

As one of the most complete rosters heading into the opening week, the Defenders are going to create a ton of problems for opponents on both sides of the football. It’s uncertain how they will execute on the field, but it appears that the public may be reaching too much for an upset.