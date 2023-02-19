Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. No. 3 Purdue on Sunday, February 19

The top team in the Big Ten will try to get back on track on Sunday as the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers play host to the Ohio State at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -11.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Purdue -725, Ohio State +490

Ohio State (11-15, 3-12 Big Ten) has continually plunged towards the bottom of the league standing and dropped its seventh straight game in a 92-75 loss to Iowa on Thursday. The Buckeyes shot 57% from the field throughout the evening and were actually leading late in the first half. Unfortunately for them, the Hawkeyes also shot 57% from the field and once they ripped the lead away, they never looked back. Brice Sensabaugh led with 16 points in the loss.

Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) is suddenly looking vulnerable with three losses in its last four games and it suffered another upset when falling at Maryland 68-54 on Thursday. The Boilermakers were ineffective on offense in the second half and a 13-0 run by the Terrapins midway through the period proved too much for them to overcome. They were also surprisingly dominated on the boards, getting out-rebounded 35-23 in the matchup. Zach Edey had 18 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Purdue -11.5

From a metrics standpoint, this matchup shouldn’t be as lopsided as one would think with Purdue being ranked sixth in KenPom and Ohio State being ranked 60th. However, the Buckeyes have been torched in their last two losses and with the season going this poorly, there’s a chance that they could mentally check out down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Purdue’s prior three losses came on the road and its mostly been dominant inside of the home confines of the Mackey Arena. As long as the Boilermakers can fix their offensive woes late, they should rack up a big win at home.