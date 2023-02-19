Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. Northwestern on Sunday, February 19

We have a Sunday evening Big Ten showdown in Chicagoland tonight as the Iowa Hawkeyes hit the road to battle the Northwestern Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, IL, and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa vs. Northwestern odds

Spread: Iowa -1.5

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: Iowa -125, Northwestern +105

Iowa (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) picked up victories over the two bottom teams in the league standings in the last week, last crushing Ohio State 92-75 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes trailed by one late in the half before a fast 12-0 run allowed them to take a comfortable lead into the locker room. Everything was on cruise control from there as they were up by 28 at one point in the second half. Tony Perkins led with 24 points in the win.

Northwestern (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) were the kings of the Hoosier State last week as it followed up last Sunday’s upset of Purdue with a 64-62 triumph over Indiana on Wednesday. The Wildcats saw its one-time 21-point lead evaporate in the second half as they found themselves in a dogfight with the Hoosiers in crunch time. After Trayce Jackson-Davis tied the game in the final minute, Boo Buie drilled a clutch jumper with two seconds left to put NU on top for good. The victory propelled the Wildcats into second in the Big Ten standings. Buie led with 21 points and six rebounds.

The Pick: Northwestern ML

Northwestern has the juice right now and even as a Big Ten squad, there’s a burgeoning Cinderella element to this ballclub as we get closer to tournament season. This team got blitzed by this same Iowa club in an 86-70 loss on January 31 and I think they get them back at home. Take the Wildcats on the moneyline.