Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Nebraska on Sunday, February 19

We have Sunday evening action in the Big Ten today as the Maryland Terrapins head to corn country to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE, and will air on FS1

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Nebraska odds

Spread: Maryland -5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Maryland -215, Nebraska +185

Maryland (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) scored a massive home upset on Thursday, taking down first-place Purdue in a 68-54 rout. The Terrapins locked down the Boilermakers defensively in the second half and a 13-0 run proved to be the difference in the win. They also surprisingly dominated on the boards, out-rebounding the Zach Edey-led team 35-23. Jahmir Young had 20 points and five rebounds in the victory.

Nebraska (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) has shown some signs of life late in the season with two straight victories, last taking down Rutgers 82-72 on Tuesday. The Cornhuskers shot an excellent 74.1% from two and 58.2% from the field overall, pulling away from the Scarlet Knights in the second half to pick up the dub. Sam Griesel had a strong night with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the win.

The Pick: Maryland -5

Maryland has mostly handled its business against the weaker opponents on its schedule and should be able to carry its momentum from Thursday into a comfortable road victory this afternoon. Nebraska shot the lights out against Rutgers earlier in the week and that will be a difficult task against a Terps defense that ranks 36th in effective field goal percentage. Take the turtles to cover here.