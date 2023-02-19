Picks, predictions for Oregon vs. Washington State on Sunday, February 19

We have Sunday evening Pac-12 action in the Pacific Northwest to look forward to as the Oregon Ducks hit the road to battle the Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, WA, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oregon vs. Washington State odds

Spread: Washington State -1

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Wazzu -120, Oregon +100

Oregon (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) has suffered two straight losses that have put its NCAA Tournament hopes in critical condition, the last one coming in the form of a 72-71 overtime loss to Washington on Wednesday. The two teams traded punches throughout the evening and found themselves deadlocked at the end of regulation. The Huskies would end up getting the last laugh when a Jamal Bey layup put them on top for good. N’Faly Dante provided 19 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Washington State (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12) has picked up two straight victories heading into tonight’s matchup and last buried Oregon State in an 80-62 win on Thursday. Wazzu controlled the entire contest, jumping out to a 32-14 lead in the first 10 minutes of action and never looking back. The Cougars had one of their better shooting performances of the season, shooting 59.2% from the field. Mouhamed Gueye led with 21 points in the win.

The Pick: Washington -1

This contest is a virtual toss up as both squads match up well against each other. Washington State has performed well at home this season and that’s backed up by a 9-3 record against the spread at home. I’ll lean with Wazzu here.