Who is coach of the D.C. Defenders in XFL?

After a season on the shelf, the XFL resumes play for the 2023 season this weekend. There are some familiar names on the sidelines, but several team boast new head coaches for this season. That includes the DC Defenders, who will be helmed by former NFL player Reggie Barlow.

A standout with Alabama State during his college career, Barlow was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He had an eight year career in the NFL, and though he played wide receiver, what Barlow was most know for was his prowess as a returner. He spent time with three teams during his pro career, and he was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won Super Bowl 37.

After leaving the NFL, Barlow went back to Alabama State as the quarterbacks coach. After two seasons in that role, he became the team’s head coach, from 2007 through 2014. Barlow took the head coaching job at Virginia State following his stint there, leading the Trojans through 2021.

The XFL selected Barlow as one of their head coaches in 2022, assigning him to the Defenders prior to the 2023 season.