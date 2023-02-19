Picks, predictions for UNLV vs. Boise State on Sunday, February 19

The Sunday college basketball slate will conclude with a Mountain West Conference showdown as the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels head north to meet the Boise State Broncos at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, ID, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UNLV vs. Boise State odds

Spread: Boise State -7.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Boise State -315, UNLV +260

UNLV (16-10, 5-9 MWC) has dropped three of its last four contests and were last downed in a 75-66 loss to San Jose State on Tuesday. The Rebels shot just 37% from the field for the game and were unable to keep pace with the Spartans as they gradually pulled away. EJ Harkless led with 19 points in the loss.

Boise State (20-6, 10-3 MWC) has maintained its spot in second in the league standings and last edged Colorado State in an 80-78 victory on Wednesday. The Broncos were able to grab a slight lead late in the contest and successfully managed to hold the Rams at bay the rest of the way, withstanding a comeback attempt to win. Naje Smith had 17 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Boise State -7.5

Boise State dominated UNLV by 18 points in their previous matchup on January 11 and should have a similar result this evening. The Runnin’ Rebels struggled from the field in their loss to San Jose State last Tuesday and will have their work cut out for them against a Broncos defense that is ranked ninth in adjusted efficiency. Take Boise to cover as a home favorite.