Pick on the spread for North Carolina-NC State on February 19

The battle for the state of North Carolina will have big NCAA Tournament implications on Sunday when the North Carolina Tar Heels go to Raleigh to play the NC State Wolfpack in a game both could use to boost their resumes.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. NC State Wolfpack (-2, 152)

While the Tar Heels have history on their side, it is NC State who has the better record along with more points scored and fewer points allowed both per game and per possession entering Sunday.

Where things have gone wrong for the Tar Heels is around the perimeter, shooting as a collective, ranking 328th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 30.8%, which drops to 29.7% away from home.

When these teams played in January, North Carolina got an 80-69 home win thanks to taking 27 more free throws than NC State and shooting 36-of-39 at the free throw line.

The Wolfpack should see the free throw discrepancy even out both from just being at home and doing a better job of keeping teams off the line since the loss, allowing an average of 15.6 free throw attempts per game in their five games in December. In that same five game span in February, NC State has allowed 66 points or fewer in four of those games thanks in large part to doing the little things right.

The Wolfpack rank seventh in the country in fewest turnovers per possession on offense and while they are not a team that generates a lot of turnovers, they have averaged 3.6 turnovers per game fewer than their opponents while is averaging just 0.5 turnovers fewer per game than opponents.

North Carolina enters Sunday having lost four of their last five games and having to face an in-State rival that wants revenge and has been more efficient on both offense and defense this season is not the recipe to cure these woes, or help an against the spread record that is currently 8-16-2 for the Tar Heels.

The Play: NC State -2

