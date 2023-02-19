 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which starter will be drafted first at 2023 All-Star Game?

Here’s how you can bet on which starter will be picked first at the 2023 All-Star draft.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&amp;T
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks talks with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
For the first time in NBA All-Star Game history, the captains will draft their teams live immediately before the contest tips off Sunday. This will add more immediacy to the draft, and potentially create more drama among the players. There’s another wrinkle to this draft, as the captains will be picking the reserves first and then moving to the starters.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as captains for this year’s draft. James has been a captain every year since the new format was introduced, while Antetokounmpo’s playing status is up in the air after he sat out Saturday’s Skills Challenge with a wrist sprain.

Fans and bettors can make a pick on which starter will be drafted first once the reserves have been taken off the board. Here’s a look at those odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

If James gets the first pick among the starters, Irving is the natural bet at +260. In our mock draft, we have Antetokounmpo with the first starter selection and the Bucks forward going with Nikola Jokic. Jokic is a strong contender even at +800 to be the first player taken, as he’s the MVP frontrunner once again.

Luka Doncic is the odds-on favorite and Antetokounmpo could go that way but there are no position restrictions which makes it a bit more interesting. If there were, Doncic would’ve been a more natural choice over Jokic.

