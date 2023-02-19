 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

XFL usage data, targets, touches for Week 1

We take a look at XFL targets and attempts for Week 1

By Chet Gresham
Max Borghi #22 of Houston Roughnecks avoids a tackle attempt by Baylen Buchanan #20 of Orlando Guardians at TDECU Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Finding XFL data can be difficult, as the fledgling league hasn’t quite figured out how to get their data to news outlets, but we have gone into the data available and extracted the targets and touches from Day 1 of the XFL.

There are two more games remaining on Sunday, which we will add to this post when they come out. But until then, we’ve got some useful data from the first two matchups. So far, the Roughnecks and Vipers have some players getting fantasy relevant workloads.

The Arlington Renegade’s running back De’Veon Smith led the way with 15 carries on Saturday, but he did very little with those touches, as they were all on the ground and he averaged under 3 yards per carry.

The Roughnecks offense was great for fantasy with three players getting double digit looks, while also putting up good numbers. They did play the likely worst team in the league, but there’s no doubt their offense will be useful for fantasy games moving forward.

The Vipers were pass-happier than I figured, as Jeff Badet and Martavis Bryant both had nine targets each, while Cinque Sweeting got a nice mix of rushing attempts and targets.

XFL usage data, targets & touches for Week 1

Player Team Pos Targets Rush att Total opps
Player Team Pos Targets Rush att Total opps
Deveon Smith Renegades RB 0 15 15
Max Borghi Roughnecks RB 4 8 12
Deontay Burnett Roughnecks WR 12 0 12
Travell Harris Roughnecks WR 11 0 11
Keith Ford Renegades RB 0 9 9
Jah-Maine Martin Guardians RB 1 0 9
Jeff Badet Vipers WR 9 0 9
Martavis Bryant Vipers WR 9 0 9
Sal Cannella Renegades TE 8 0 8
Jontre Kirklin Roughnecks WR 8 0 8
Dejoun Lee Roughnecks RB 1 6 7
Rod Smith Vipers RB 2 5 7
Eli Rogers Guardians WR 7 0 7
Cinque Sweeting Vipers WR 4 2 6
Charleston Rambo Guardians WR 6 0 6
Cody Latimer Guardians HB/TE 6 0 6
Kelvin Taylor Guardians RB 0 5 5
Drew Plitt Renegades QB 0 5 5
Brandon Arconado Renegades WR 5 0 5
Tyler Vaughns Renegades WR 5 0 5
Mathew Sexton Vipers WR 5 0 5
John Lovett Vipers RB 0 4 4
Cole McDonald Roughnecks QB 0 4 4
DeAndre Torrey Vipers RB 1 3 4
Geronimo Allison Vipers WR 4 0 4
Andrew Jamiel Guardians WR 4 0 4
Deddrick Thomas Guardians WR 4 0 4
Stephen Guidry Guardians WR 4 0 4
Deveon Smith Renegades RB 3 0 3
Logan Carter Guardians TE 3 0 3
Adrian Killins Renegades RB 0 2 2
Brandon Silvers Roughnecks QB 0 2 2
Cedric Byrd Roughnecks WR 2 0 2
Nick Holley Roughnecks RB/WR 2 0 2
Dontez Byrd Guardians WR 2 0 2
Ryan Becker Guardians TE 2 0 2
Paxton Lynch Guardians QB 0 1 1
Jordan Smallwood Renegades WR 1 0 1
Lujuan Winningham Renegades WR 1 0 1
Nate Becker Renegades TE 1 0 1
Sean Modster Renegades WR 1 0 1
Brandon Dillon Vipers TE 1 0 1
Mister Harriel Vipers DB 1 0 1
Ben Putman Roughnecks WR 1 0 1
Garrett Owens Roughnecks TE 1 0 1

More From DraftKings Nation