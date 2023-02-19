XFL usage data, targets & touches for Week 1

Finding XFL data can be difficult, as the fledgling league hasn’t quite figured out how to get their data to news outlets, but we have gone into the data available and extracted the targets and touches from Day 1 of the XFL.

There are two more games remaining on Sunday, which we will add to this post when they come out. But until then, we’ve got some useful data from the first two matchups. So far, the Roughnecks and Vipers have some players getting fantasy relevant workloads.

The Arlington Renegade’s running back De’Veon Smith led the way with 15 carries on Saturday, but he did very little with those touches, as they were all on the ground and he averaged under 3 yards per carry.

The Roughnecks offense was great for fantasy with three players getting double digit looks, while also putting up good numbers. They did play the likely worst team in the league, but there’s no doubt their offense will be useful for fantasy games moving forward.

The Vipers were pass-happier than I figured, as Jeff Badet and Martavis Bryant both had nine targets each, while Cinque Sweeting got a nice mix of rushing attempts and targets.