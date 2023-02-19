Best player prop specials, bets to consider for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 All-Star Game is finally here, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the best offerings from DraftKings Sportsbook on player specials and props for the showcase event.

Kyrie Irving 30+ points in All-Star Game (+220)

We know Irving can heat up in a hurry, and the point guard wants to show he can be one of the best players in the game as he’s looking for a new contract this offseason. Irving should take plenty of shots in this contest and with minimal defense being played, he will be able to put up plenty of points.

Lauri Markkanen 20+ points in All-Star Game (+200)

Markkanen was unable to make it to the final round of the 3-point Contest Saturday, and will want to put on a show for the hometown crowd Sunday. Team Jazz won the Skills Challenge, and Utah fans will be hoping Markkanen can continue his tremendous season in the league’s showcase game. Look for the forward to rack up the points Sunday.

De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam 15+ points each (+1300)

Fox has been on fire this season leading the Kings, while Siakam has largely been a one-man show for the Raptors. Both players are able to score in bunches and the odds on this prop are generous considering there will be little resistance defensively. With a lot of the top players dealing with some type of injury recently, it’s not out of the question to see Fox and Siakam get big minutes in this game. 15 points is low enough to consider a wager on this longshot prop.