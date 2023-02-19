Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. still in concussion protocol

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood relayed to the media on Sunday that senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is still in concussion protocol. He indicated that the team will determine steps towards his possible return ahead of their Sunday afternoon practice. The Fighting Illini are slated to host last-place Minnesota on Monday, a game he will most likely miss.

Shannon suffered a concussion during the team’s 93-81 loss to Penn State last Tuesday and was absent for their 71-68 loss at Indiana on Saturday. The 6’6” Texas Tech transfer and Chicago native has made a significant impact for the Fighting Illini in his first season in Champaign, IL. He is averaging 17 points per game, which makes him the sixth-leading scorer in the Big Ten this season. He is also averaging five rebounds and three assists per game, combined numbers that will make him a prime First Team All-Big Ten candidate once the regular season wraps up in a few weeks.