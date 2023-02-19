Projected field for 2023 Honda Classic at PGA National

The 2023 Honda Classic tees off from PGA National Resort on Thursday, February 23, but don’t expect it to look like the last few weeks of golf have looked. Fans of the sport have been spoiled by multiple elevated events in the first two months of 2023 that require the world’s top golfers to join the field, but as we come down from the Genesis Invitational, the Honda Classic offers a much weaker on-course product.
World No. 18 Sungjae Im, World No. 19 Billy Horschel, and defending Honda champion Sepp Straka lead a field of little-known names. Despite the tournament taking place in the Palm Beach area, where a few big-name golfers live, we won’t see the same level of excitement as the past two weeks have brought us. Several golfers who live in the area, including Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, have defected to LIV Golf in the last year and can no longer compete in PGA TOUR events.
Of the 50 top-ranked golfers in OWGR, nine will play at PGA National.
Here is the full field for the 2023 Honda Classic:
2023 Honda Classic Projected Field
|Golfer
|Hometown
|Anders Albertson
|Atlanta, GA
|Tyson Alexander
|Gainesville, FL
|Byeong Hun An
|South Korea
|Ryan Armour
|Silver Lake, OH
|Arjun Atwal
|Kolkata, IND
|Aaron Baddeley
|Melbourne, AUS
|Erik Barnes
|Marion, IN
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|South Africa
|Akshay Bhatia
|Wake Forest, NC
|Zac Blair
|Orem, UT
|Joseph Bramlett
|Las Vegas, NV
|Ryan Brehm
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|Hayden Buckley
|Tupelo, MS
|Jonathan Byrd
|Sea Island, GA
|Marcus Byrd
|Kennesaw, GA
|Eric Cole
|Delray Beach, FL
|Tyler Collet
|Vero Beach, FL
|Trevor Cone
|Concord, NC
|Pierceson Coody
|Plano, TX
|Austin Cook
|Jonesboro, AR
|Ben Crane
|Portland, OR
|MJ Daffue
|Pretoria, RSA
|Cam Davis
|Sydney, AUS
|Thomas Detry
|Brussels, BEL
|Luke Donald
|England
|Zecheng Dou
|Beijing, CHN
|Jason Dufner
|Auburn, AL
|Tyler Duncan
|Columbus, IN
|Nico Echavarria
|Medellin, COL
|Austin Eckroat
|Edmond, OK
|Harrison Endycott
|Sydney, Australia
|Harris English
|Sea Island, GA
|Dylan Frittelli
|Johannesburg, RSA
|Brice Garnett
|Gallatin, MO
|Brian Gay
|Windermere, FL
|Michael Gligic
|Kitchener, ON, CAN
|Fabián Gómez
|Chaco, ARG
|Will Gordon
|Davidson, NC
|Tano Goya
|Cordoba, ARG
|Brent Grant
|Honolulu, HI
|Cody Gribble
|Dallas, TX
|Ben Griffin
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Lanto Griffin
|Blacksburg, VA
|Bill Haas
|Greenville, SC
|Chesson Hadley
|Raleigh, NC
|Paul Haley II
|Dallas, TX
|Harry Hall
|Cornwall, ENG
|Nick Hardy
|Northbrook, IL
|Padraig Harrington
|Dublin, IRL
|Scott Harrington
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Jim Herman
|Palm City, FL
|Kramer Hickok
|Dallas, TX
|Garrick Higgo
|Stellenbosch, RSA
|Harry Higgs
|Dallas, TX
|Lee Hodges
|Ardmore, AL
|Charley Hoffman
|Rancho Santa Fe, CA
|J.B. Holmes
|Campbellsville, KY
|Billy Horschel
|Pointe Vedra Beach, FL
|Mark Hubbard
|Denver, CO
|Sungjae Im
|Jeju-Si, Jeju-do, KOR
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chattanooga, TN
|Zach Johnson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Michael Kim
|Dallas, TX
|S.H. Kim
|South Korea
|Chris Kirk
|Athens, GA
|Russell Knox
|Inverness, SCO
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Tokyo, JPN
|Andrew Kozan
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Kelly Kraft
|Dallas, TX
|Matt Kuchar
|Sea Island, GA
|Andrew Landry
|Austin, TX
|Hank Lebioda
|Orlando, FL
|Danny Lee
|Rotorua, NZL
|Min Woo Lee
|Australia
|David Lingmerth
|Tranas, SWE
|David Lipsky
|Las Vegas, NV
|Adam Long
|St. Louis, MO
|Shane Lowry
|County Offaly, IRL
|Peter Malnati
|Knoxville, TN
|Ben Martin
|Kiawah Island, SC
|Brandon Matthews
|Dupont, PA
|Denny McCarthy
|Jupiter, FL
|William McGirt
|Bluffton, SC
|Max McGreevy
|Edmond, OK
|Adrian Meronk
|Poland
|Ryan Moore
|Las Vegas, NV
|S.Y. Noh
|Seoul, KOR
|Alex Noren
|Stockholm, SWE
|Henrik Norlander
|Stockholm, SWE
|Vincent Norrman
|Sweden
|Andrew Novak
|Sea Island, GA
|Augusto Nunez
|Tucuman, ARG
|Sean O’Hair
|West Chester, PA
|Ryan Palmer
|Colleyville, TX
|Taylor Pendrith
|Richmond Hill, ON, CAN
|Cameron Percy
|Warragul, AUS
|J.T. Poston
|St. Simons Island, GA
|Aaron Rai
|England
|Chad Ramey
|Fulton, MS
|Doc Redman
|Raleigh, NC
|Davis Riley
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Patrick Rodgers
|Avon, IN
|Kevin Roy
|Tampa, FL
|Sam Ryder
|Atlantic Beach, FL
|Rory Sabbatini
|Bratislava, SVK
|Adam Schenk
|Vincennes, IN
|Matti Schmid
|Maxhuette, DEU
|Matthias Schwab
|Austria
|Robby Shelton
|Wilmer, AL
|Greyson Sigg
|Augusta, GA
|Ben Silverman
|Concord, ON, CAN
|Webb Simpson
|Charlotte, NC
|Austin Smotherman
|Dallas, TX
|Kyle Stanley
|Gig Harbor, WA
|Sam Stevens
|Wichita, KS
|Sepp Straka
|Vienna, AUT
|Robert Streb
|Shawnee, KS
|Chris Stroud
|Houston, TX
|Brian Stuard
|Jackson, MI
|Justin Suh
|San Jose, CA
|Adam Svensson
|Surrey, B.C., CAN
|Callum Tarren
|Darlington, ENG
|Ben Taylor
|London, ENG
|Martin Trainer
|San Francisco, CA
|Kevin Tway
|North Palm Beach, FL
|Erik van Rooyen
|Johannesburg, RSA
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Maturin, VEN
|Camilo Villegas
|Colombia
|Jimmy Walker
|Terrell Hills, TX
|Matt Wallace
|England
|Trevor Werbylo
|Tucson, AZ
|Richy Werenski
|Aiken, SC
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Daniel Island, SC
|Danny Willett
|Sheffield, ENG
|Aaron Wise
|Jupiter, FL
|Brandon Wu
|Scarsdale, NY
|Dylan Wu
|Medford, OR
|Carson Young
|Greenville, SC
|Carl Yuan
|Dalian, CHN