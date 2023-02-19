 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Projected field for 2023 Honda Classic at PGA National

The Honda Classic brings in a less-than-stellar field after two Elevated Events.

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The 2023 Honda Classic tees off from PGA National Resort on Thursday, February 23, but don’t expect it to look like the last few weeks of golf have looked. Fans of the sport have been spoiled by multiple elevated events in the first two months of 2023 that require the world’s top golfers to join the field, but as we come down from the Genesis Invitational, the Honda Classic offers a much weaker on-course product.

World No. 18 Sungjae Im, World No. 19 Billy Horschel, and defending Honda champion Sepp Straka lead a field of little-known names. Despite the tournament taking place in the Palm Beach area, where a few big-name golfers live, we won’t see the same level of excitement as the past two weeks have brought us. Several golfers who live in the area, including Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, have defected to LIV Golf in the last year and can no longer compete in PGA TOUR events.

Of the 50 top-ranked golfers in OWGR, nine will play at PGA National.

Here is the full field for the 2023 Honda Classic:

2023 Honda Classic Projected Field

Golfer Hometown
Anders Albertson Atlanta, GA
Tyson Alexander Gainesville, FL
Byeong Hun An South Korea
Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH
Arjun Atwal Kolkata, IND
Aaron Baddeley Melbourne, AUS
Erik Barnes Marion, IN
Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa
Akshay Bhatia Wake Forest, NC
Zac Blair Orem, UT
Joseph Bramlett Las Vegas, NV
Ryan Brehm Mount Pleasant, MI
Hayden Buckley Tupelo, MS
Jonathan Byrd Sea Island, GA
Marcus Byrd Kennesaw, GA
Eric Cole Delray Beach, FL
Tyler Collet Vero Beach, FL
Trevor Cone Concord, NC
Pierceson Coody Plano, TX
Austin Cook Jonesboro, AR
Ben Crane Portland, OR
MJ Daffue Pretoria, RSA
Cam Davis Sydney, AUS
Thomas Detry Brussels, BEL
Luke Donald England
Zecheng Dou Beijing, CHN
Jason Dufner Auburn, AL
Tyler Duncan Columbus, IN
Nico Echavarria Medellin, COL
Austin Eckroat Edmond, OK
Harrison Endycott Sydney, Australia
Harris English Sea Island, GA
Dylan Frittelli Johannesburg, RSA
Brice Garnett Gallatin, MO
Brian Gay Windermere, FL
Michael Gligic Kitchener, ON, CAN
Fabián Gómez Chaco, ARG
Will Gordon Davidson, NC
Tano Goya Cordoba, ARG
Brent Grant Honolulu, HI
Cody Gribble Dallas, TX
Ben Griffin Chapel Hill, NC
Lanto Griffin Blacksburg, VA
Bill Haas Greenville, SC
Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC
Paul Haley II Dallas, TX
Harry Hall Cornwall, ENG
Nick Hardy Northbrook, IL
Padraig Harrington Dublin, IRL
Scott Harrington Scottsdale, AZ
Jim Herman Palm City, FL
Kramer Hickok Dallas, TX
Garrick Higgo Stellenbosch, RSA
Harry Higgs Dallas, TX
Lee Hodges Ardmore, AL
Charley Hoffman Rancho Santa Fe, CA
J.B. Holmes Campbellsville, KY
Billy Horschel Pointe Vedra Beach, FL
Mark Hubbard Denver, CO
Sungjae Im Jeju-Si, Jeju-do, KOR
Stephan Jaeger Chattanooga, TN
Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, IA
Michael Kim Dallas, TX
S.H. Kim South Korea
Chris Kirk Athens, GA
Russell Knox Inverness, SCO
Satoshi Kodaira Tokyo, JPN
Andrew Kozan West Palm Beach, FL
Kelly Kraft Dallas, TX
Matt Kuchar Sea Island, GA
Andrew Landry Austin, TX
Hank Lebioda Orlando, FL
Danny Lee Rotorua, NZL
Min Woo Lee Australia
David Lingmerth Tranas, SWE
David Lipsky Las Vegas, NV
Adam Long St. Louis, MO
Shane Lowry County Offaly, IRL
Peter Malnati Knoxville, TN
Ben Martin Kiawah Island, SC
Brandon Matthews Dupont, PA
Denny McCarthy Jupiter, FL
William McGirt Bluffton, SC
Max McGreevy Edmond, OK
Adrian Meronk Poland
Ryan Moore Las Vegas, NV
S.Y. Noh Seoul, KOR
Alex Noren Stockholm, SWE
Henrik Norlander Stockholm, SWE
Vincent Norrman Sweden
Andrew Novak Sea Island, GA
Augusto Nunez Tucuman, ARG
Sean O’Hair West Chester, PA
Ryan Palmer Colleyville, TX
Taylor Pendrith Richmond Hill, ON, CAN
Cameron Percy Warragul, AUS
J.T. Poston St. Simons Island, GA
Aaron Rai England
Chad Ramey Fulton, MS
Doc Redman Raleigh, NC
Davis Riley Hattiesburg, MS
Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN
Kevin Roy Tampa, FL
Sam Ryder Atlantic Beach, FL
Rory Sabbatini Bratislava, SVK
Adam Schenk Vincennes, IN
Matti Schmid Maxhuette, DEU
Matthias Schwab Austria
Robby Shelton Wilmer, AL
Greyson Sigg Augusta, GA
Ben Silverman Concord, ON, CAN
Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC
Austin Smotherman Dallas, TX
Kyle Stanley Gig Harbor, WA
Sam Stevens Wichita, KS
Sepp Straka Vienna, AUT
Robert Streb Shawnee, KS
Chris Stroud Houston, TX
Brian Stuard Jackson, MI
Justin Suh San Jose, CA
Adam Svensson Surrey, B.C., CAN
Callum Tarren Darlington, ENG
Ben Taylor London, ENG
Martin Trainer San Francisco, CA
Kevin Tway North Palm Beach, FL
Erik van Rooyen Johannesburg, RSA
Jhonattan Vegas Maturin, VEN
Camilo Villegas Colombia
Jimmy Walker Terrell Hills, TX
Matt Wallace England
Trevor Werbylo Tucson, AZ
Richy Werenski Aiken, SC
Kyle Westmoreland Daniel Island, SC
Danny Willett Sheffield, ENG
Aaron Wise Jupiter, FL
Brandon Wu Scarsdale, NY
Dylan Wu Medford, OR
Carson Young Greenville, SC
Carl Yuan Dalian, CHN

