Projected field for 2023 Honda Classic at PGA National

The 2023 Honda Classic tees off from PGA National Resort on Thursday, February 23, but don’t expect it to look like the last few weeks of golf have looked. Fans of the sport have been spoiled by multiple elevated events in the first two months of 2023 that require the world’s top golfers to join the field, but as we come down from the Genesis Invitational, the Honda Classic offers a much weaker on-course product.

World No. 18 Sungjae Im, World No. 19 Billy Horschel, and defending Honda champion Sepp Straka lead a field of little-known names. Despite the tournament taking place in the Palm Beach area, where a few big-name golfers live, we won’t see the same level of excitement as the past two weeks have brought us. Several golfers who live in the area, including Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, have defected to LIV Golf in the last year and can no longer compete in PGA TOUR events.

Of the 50 top-ranked golfers in OWGR, nine will play at PGA National.

Here is the full field for the 2023 Honda Classic: