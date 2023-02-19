Tiger Woods finishes middle of the weekend pack at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods wrapped up the Genesis Invitational at -1 after shooting a 73 at two-over par on Sunday at Riviera Golf Course to follow up a 67 finish on Saturday. As it stands for now he’s at T45 for the event, and will likely end up earning something in the neighborhood of $70,000, depending on how the other golfers finish the weekend.

This also means he will also earn FedExCup points for the win with about 11, but that will still have him far from the ~500 or so needed to reach the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Woods last made a cut in summer 2022 at the PGA Championship, but had to withdraw after the third round due to pain. He last made a cut and finished an entire tournament at the 2022 Masters, which also marked the most recent time he won FedExCup points.

We won’t likely see Woods play in any of the upcoming standards PGA TOUR events, but the PLAYERS Championship might warrant an appearance in early March. Since Woods has 20 PGA TOUR career wins, he has a lifetime exemption and does not have to meet a minimum amount of required tournament appearances each year. We can expect him to make an effort to play the major championships beginning in April, as well.