Timo Meier dealing with upper-body injury as NHL Trade Deadline looms

San Jose Sharks LW Timo Meier is the hottest commodity on the market heading into the NHL Trade Deadline in early March. We may not see the left wing dealt until closer to the deadline, which is on Friday, March 3. Meier is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

We’re not sure the extent of the injury. Day-to-day means it likely isn’t considered serious. It still could hold Meier out of games, which isn’t great for his value. If that’s the case, we could see the Sharks hold Meier out to get 100% before the deadline. The last thing the team needs is Meier furthering the injury and ruining any chances of being dealt in-season. Meier would lose value in an offseason deal.

The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes are considered frontrunners for Meier, who is set to become a restricted free agent after this season. Meier is owed $10 million in salary and is $6 million on the cap. Chances are the Sharks will need to retain salary in any trade. We also have some idea of what a Meier trade would look like given some deals so far this season.

The New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs bowed out of the Meier sweepstakes by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, respectively. Tarasenko only cost the Rangers a conditional first-round pick, a late-rounder, Sammy Blais and a middling prospect. O’Reilly, along with Noel Acciari, cost the Leafs a bunch of draft picks. Vancouver Canucks C Bo Horvat was dealt to the New York Islanders before the All-Star Break. Horvat cost the Isles F Anthony Beauvillier, C Aatu Raty and a conditional first.

The Meier deal should look a lot like the Horvat trade, maybe with an extra pick thrown in. So an established NHL player, a NHL-ready/high-level prospect, a first-rounder and another pick should get there.