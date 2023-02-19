Ben DiNucci scrambles, throws shovel to Josh Gordon for Week 1 touchdown

The Seattle Sea Dragons came into the 2023 XFL season with some high expectations due to some big playmakers on offense. In the first quarter of their season-opener, they’re meeting expectations. Quarterback Ben DiNucci drove them down the field and found Josh Gordon with a pretty little shovel pass to give Seattle a 6-0 lead over the DC Defenders.

JOSH GORDON XFL TOUCHDOWN: pic.twitter.com/SnkethsvK3 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 20, 2023

Gordon is seeing his first extended football action since appearing in 12 games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He hasn’t been an impact player 2018 when he caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns with the New England Patriots.

DiNucci spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, getting a start in 2020 after the team lost Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton to injury. That season, he completed 23 of 43 passes for 219 yards and scrambled for 22 yards.