When is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL presents the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, February 4. The game will pit the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific) will play in a 3-on-3 elimination tournament. The game will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.

2023 NHL All-Star Game info

Date: Saturday, February 4

Location: FLA LIVE Arena, Sunrise, Florida

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

The current format of the game was adopted in 2016 when the Nashville Predators hosted the event at the Bridgestone Arena. The Metropolitan and Pacific divsions have won the tournament thre times apiece, with the Atlantic and Central divsions failing to win over the previous six games. The 2021 All-Star Game was canceled due to the CoVID-19 pandemic. Sunrise was scheduled to host the game that year.

Three teams (Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche) have three representatives in this year’s game. Former All-Star game MVPs participating this year include Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak.