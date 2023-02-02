What uniforms will the Eagles wear in Super Bowl 57?

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 next Sunday and we know what they’ll be wearing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

On Tuesday, the team revealed that they’ll be wearing their traditional home green uniforms for the championship showdown. The Eagles are the designated “home” team given that the game is taking place in an NFC Stadium, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

The Eagles were excellent when wearing dark, home jerseys this year, posting a 9-3 record. However, the Super Bowl has not been kind to teams wearing home jerseys as of late. Teams wearing their road white jerseys have won 15 out of the last 18 championship games, so that quirk favors the Chiefs. We’ll see if Philly can buck the trend.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.