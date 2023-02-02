What uniforms will the Chiefs wear in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs are coming off a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Due to the rotation of the home and away teams in the Super Bowl, the Eagles will serve as the home team, leaving Kansas City to wear their white jerseys on the road.

The Chiefs are at the front end of an impending dynasty in football. While they don’t need any more advantage than their star-studded roster, the jersey color they are wearing could actually be a benefit. The team wearing white jerseys in the Super Bowl has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.

Kansas City will be playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years. They won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. Their win was even more improbable as they were wearing their red jerseys in the victory.

The Chiefs earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture this year. Coming off their first round bye, they took down the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. After following this up with a Conference Round win over the Bengals, Kansas City is looking for its third Super Bowl win in franchise history.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.