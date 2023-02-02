Nick Sirianni’s record as an NFL coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57. They picked up a big win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Head coach Nick Sirianni is in just his second season as an NFL head coach and is leading his team to a Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs.

Sirianni has been involved in the NFL coaching ranks since 2009. Over the last 13 seasons, he has bounced around various positions with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts before landing in Philly. Despite getting his coaching start in college as a defensive backs coach, he has largely been an offensive-minded coach which shows with the Eagles. Through his first two seasons as a head coach in the NFL, he has amassed a 23-11 regular season record.

Sirianni and the Eagles achieved a 9-8 record in his first season in 2021. They finished in second place in the NFC East but qualified for the NFC playoffs as the No. 7 seed. They got blown out 31-15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia responded with a 14-3 regular season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first-round bye, they beat the New York Giants and the 49ers to cement their position in Super Bowl 57.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.