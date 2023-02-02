Full list of tee times for Round 2 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Friday will be the second round of what was colloquially known as the “Crosby Clambake” for decades, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am across three courses on the coast of Central California.

One of the best events for fans in all of golf, 156 pros and 156 amateurs take to not only the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, but also the equally-gorgeous Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula courses.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player, and the featured groups for the day are as follows:

11:41 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer (Monterey Peninsula)

12:36 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson (Pebble Beach)

12:47 p.m. Harry Higgs, Dylan Wu (Pebble Beach)

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.