What channel is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on and what time does it start

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be split between two days. The skills competition begins on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The skills competitions continue and lead into the 7-on-7 flag football tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Both sets of events will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on both ESPN and ABC.

The NFL continues to try and find the right formula for their All-Star showcase. They have gone away from the typical football game, pitting the best of the NFC against the best from the AFC. They started adding skills competitions to showcase more of the personalities of the players in a more light-hearted competition. Now, there will be two sets of skills competitions and three flag football games that make up the 2023 Pro Bowl.

2023 NFL Pro Bowl TV Info

Game date: Thursday, February 2nd and Sunday, February 5th

Game time: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app,