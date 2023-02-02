Odds for who will win Dodgeball at the 2023 Pro Bowl

The NFL has changed up the Pro Bowl format and while it’s too early to tell how this will all go over, kudos to the league for coming up with some creative options. The game itself was never particularly enjoyable, and so the league has developed skills competitions to go along with flag football. Considering the game was glorified touch football previously, this could be a good move.

The Pro Bowl week starts with a skills challenge airing in part on Thursday and in part on Sunday. One of the events that will take place on Thursday is “Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.” This will be a multi-round tournament of the traditional school-yard dodgeball game featuring four teams of six players. The AFC Offense will face the AFC Defense and the NFC Offense will face the NFC Defense. The winner of those games will then square off in an AFC vs. NFC matchup. Three points will go to the overall winner, with those points factoring into Sunday’s flag football games.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on Pro Bowl Dodgeball, with betting available in CT, IL, KS, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, VA, and WY. The NFC is a -125 favorite while the AFC is a -105 underdog. You can bet on each of the four teams as well. Below is a look at each team along with their odds to win. They are broken down from best to worst odds.

NFC Offense (+225)

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Saquon Barkley, Giants

George Kittle, 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

AFC Offense (+225)

Nick Chubb, Browns

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Mark Andrews, Ravens

Dawson Knox, Bills

AFC Defense (+275)

Myles Garrett, Browns

Maxx Crosby, Raiders

Sauce Garder, Jets

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Roquan Smith, Ravens

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

NFC Defense (+300)

Demario Davis, Saints

Jaire Alexander, Packers

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

There could be some serious value among the two defensive teams. If there were quarterbacks involved, then maybe it makes sense to favor the offense, but running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends aren’t throwing the ball with any regularity. The one exception would be the NFC offense with Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk both serving as emergency quarterback for the 49ers at one time or another.