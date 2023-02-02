New Skills Competition events at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The NFL is trying to figure out the best way to show off its All-Stars. Previously, the Pro Bowl was a football game pitting the best of the NFC against the best of the AFC. Then, the NFL started throwing in fun little competitions. Now, there is no more full football game, but skills competition events spread out over two days culminating in three flag football games. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2 and continue on Sunday, Feb 5.

New skills competition events for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

Lightning Round

The Lightning Round is actually made up of three separate mini-games. 16 players from each conference will compete through the gauntlet until there is only one player standing at the end to earn three points for his conference. The first mini-game will be Splash Catch which will see teammates tossing water balloons back and forth. The second is called High Stakes and involves players catching punts from a JUGS machine. The third and final mini-game is called Thrill of the Spill. The remaining contestants will aim at targets above an opposing conference head coach. The first team to spill the bucket on the coach will win.

Longest Drive

The NFL has taken notice of how much its players hit the links. Four players will each get three swings as they try to drive their golf ball the furthest within the boundaries of the fairway. This event is pre-recorded but will air on Thursday, and the winner will win three points for his conference.

Gridiron Gauntlet

This is the classic obstacle course relay race. Two teams made up of six players from each conference will compete side-by-side. The gauntlet has four parts of various obstacles to maneuver around, and the team that finishes first will earn three points for their conference.

Move the Chains

Four total teams, two from each conference, will compete simultaneously in pulling a weighted wall. They have to pull the wall 10 yards as quickly as possible, using first-down chains. There will be three total rounds, and the winner will earn three points toward the overall standings.

Kick Tac Toe

The special teamers get to shine in this event. The punter, kicker and long snapper will compete in a giant game of Tic-Tac-Toe. An enlarged board will be on the field, and players will use their skills to try to get any form of three in a row before the other team. A winner can also be declared if they are able to hit five overall squares regardless of earning tic-tac-toe. The winning squad will earn three points for their conference.