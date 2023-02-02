Eli and Peyton Manning coach against one another for AFC, NFC Pro Bowl in 2023

The Pro Bowl is taking on a whole new form this year, and NFL fans will get to watch Peyton Manning and Eli Manning go head to head — not as quarterbacks, but as flag football coaches.

The best of the best in the NFL will take the field in several flag football games during the Pro Bowl, taking place on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 5. The flag games will take place on Sunday, following the skills competitions on Thursday and Sunday.

The flag games will be 7-on-7, AFC vs. NFC. There will be three separate games, and each win will earn six points to the conference’s overall score. The final game will crown the Pro Bowl champion.

Peyton will coach on the AFC side and Eli will take the NFC flag footballers. The games will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders