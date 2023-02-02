What channel is the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge and what time does it start

The Pro Bowl is taking on a new format and will feature some of the NFL’s top players taking part in a series of skill challenges including a dodgeball game, a water balloon toss, a dunking booth, and a best catch competition. NFLers will compete in a longest-drive contest to see who can launch a golf ball the furthest — and funnily enough, a few of their peers will be playing the PGA TOUR’s Pro-Am at Pebble Beach at the same time.

This year’s modified Pro Bowl begins on Thursday, Feb. 2. The contest begins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and you can catch all the action on ESPN and the ESPN app.

2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge TV Info

Event date: Thursday, February 2nd

Air time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app, ABC