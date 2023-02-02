 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge and what time does it start

The 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge is set for Thursday, February 2. We tell you how to watch the event and what channel it's on.

A general view of the 2015 Pro Bowl logo outside the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Pro Bowl is taking on a new format and will feature some of the NFL’s top players taking part in a series of skill challenges including a dodgeball game, a water balloon toss, a dunking booth, and a best catch competition. NFLers will compete in a longest-drive contest to see who can launch a golf ball the furthest — and funnily enough, a few of their peers will be playing the PGA TOUR’s Pro-Am at Pebble Beach at the same time.

This year’s modified Pro Bowl begins on Thursday, Feb. 2. The contest begins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and you can catch all the action on ESPN and the ESPN app.

2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge TV Info

Event date: Thursday, February 2nd
Air time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app, ABC

