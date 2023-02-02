When is the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge?

The 2023 Pro Bowl is a whole new ball game — literally. The modified competition will no longer see the best of the best in the NFL take the field against one another in the traditional sense. Instead, they’ll take part in a series of contests — some football related, some not — called the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

From water balloon tosses and dunk tanks to longest drive competitions and dodgeball, as well as a quarterback precision challenge, 2023’s Pro Bowlers will bring their competitive spirit to some new challenges.

When is the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge?

The Skills Challenge will start on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The first day will feature Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing, and the first round of Best Catch. The actual competition will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and you can catch all the action on ESPN, WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

The Skills Challenge will continue into the second day of the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5. That day will include the final of Best Catch, the Gridiron Gauntlet, Move The Chains, and Kick Tac Toe. That will be followed by a series of flag football games to finish off the event.