Breaking down the 2023 All-Stars from the Western Conference

The full roster of All-Stars for each conference was unveiled tonight on TNT, ahead of the NBA’s 2023 All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19. Below is the full roster breakdown for the Western Conference All-Stars, inclusive of starters and reserves.

Starters

Lakers F LeBron James (Captain)

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic

Pelicans F Zion Williamson

Warriors G Stephen Curry

Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Reserves

Grizzlies G Ja Morant

Kings F Domantas Sabonis

Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Clippers F Paul George

Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard

Jazz F Lauri Markkanen

Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr.

Analysis

The starters for the Western Conference are not too surprising, as the five-man lineup is filled with star power of consistent All-Star selections. The Kings will have an All-Star for the first time since 2017 with Sabonis being selected as a reserve. Noteworthy first-time selections include Gilgeous-Alexander, Markkanen, and Jackson Jr.

The Western Conference is notably crowded in the backcourt, so it’s not surprising to see the likes of Devin Booker and De’Aaron Fox as notable snubs for this year’s game. Many figured that Fox would be the Kings’ second All-Star selection this year, as he has helped lead Sacramento to third place in the current standings. The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 24.9 PPG this season, is also a notable snub in the backcourt.

While injuries have limited Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis’ playing time this season, they also feature the list of snubs for the West’s frontcourt selections.