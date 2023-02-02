Who are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves from Eastern Conference?

The NBA announced the reserves for both conferences in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Here’s a look at the players who will be available to draft from the Eastern Conference in the reserve category.

East Reserves

76ers C Joel Embiid

Bulls G DeMar DeRozan

Celtics F Jaylen Brown

Heat F Bam Adebayo

Bucks G Jrue Holiday

Knicks F Julius Randle

Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton

Adebayo and Holiday are surprising names largely because they aren’t the main superstars on their respective teams. Haliburton rightfully gets in after a strong season with the Pacers, who have maintained their playoff hopes in the East. Randle coming in over Jalen Brunson is interesting.

Some notable missing names are Pascal Siakam, James Harden, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler. Siakam, Harden and Butler are having strong seasons, so it’s interesting to see how the votes break down for them. Young is struggling this season, so he doesn’t have much of a case.