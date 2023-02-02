Who are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves from Western Conference?

Salt Lake City will host the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19. This year’s annual exhibition, featuring the best stars in the NBA, will mark the 30th anniversary since the first All-Star Weekend last took place in Salt Lake City back in 1993. Last week the starters for each conference were announced on TNT, and tonight the full roster of All-Stars was unveiled.

Below are the All-Star reserves from the Western Conference.

West Reserves

Grizzlies G Ja Morant

Kings F Domantas Sabonis

Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Clippers F Paul George

Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard

Jazz F Lauri Markkanen

Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr.

Notable big-name absences include the Suns’ Devin Booker, Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis. Many had assumed that Sacramento could send two players to the All-Star Game, and yet De’Aaron Fox is among the notable snubs from the West reserves.

Markkanen, Jackson Jr, and Gilgeous-Alexander will all make their debut as first-time All-Star selections.