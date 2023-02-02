 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves from Western Conference?

We go over who was voted in as the reserves out of the Western Conference for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

By pete.hernandez
Jan 18, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles up the court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Salt Lake City will host the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19. This year’s annual exhibition, featuring the best stars in the NBA, will mark the 30th anniversary since the first All-Star Weekend last took place in Salt Lake City back in 1993. Last week the starters for each conference were announced on TNT, and tonight the full roster of All-Stars was unveiled.

Below are the All-Star reserves from the Western Conference.

West Reserves

Grizzlies G Ja Morant
Kings F Domantas Sabonis
Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Clippers F Paul George
Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard
Jazz F Lauri Markkanen
Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr.

Notable big-name absences include the Suns’ Devin Booker, Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis. Many had assumed that Sacramento could send two players to the All-Star Game, and yet De’Aaron Fox is among the notable snubs from the West reserves.

Markkanen, Jackson Jr, and Gilgeous-Alexander will all make their debut as first-time All-Star selections.

More From DraftKings Nation