Picks, predictions for Florida Atlantic vs. UAB on Thursday, February 2

The Florida Atlantic Owls will look to keep their undefeated conference record alive as they go up against the UAB Blazers for the second time this season on Thursday, February 2. UAB kept them within two the last time they faced off, and the game will air at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB odds

Spread: UAB -1

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: UAB -115, FAU -105

The FAU Owls (21-1, 11-0 CUSA) have been on a rampage in Conference USA. They haven’t lost since their second game of the season, in which they faced Ole Miss. They rank in the top 50 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency at KenPom, and come in 18th in the NCAA NET rankings. UAB took them down to the wire last time they played, though, and as they head to Birmingham, this could get interesting.

The Blazers (15-7, 6-5 CUSA) have dropped five of their last eight games, including the 88-86 loss to FAU. Their adjusted offensive efficiency comes in at 60th at KenPom, and they average 82 points per game, which ranks 17th in the nation and first in C-USA. They also excel on the glass, ranking second in the nation in offensive rebounds per game with 14.18.

The Pick: UAB ML

The Blazers were so close to knocking off the Owls the first time they met on the road, and with a home court advantage, the most productive offense in the country. With a large chip on their shoulders, I think UAB is taking this one.