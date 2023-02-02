Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Northwestern on Thursday, February 2

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten matchup on Thursday, February 2. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Northwestern odds

Spread: Northwestern -3

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Northwestern -165, Michigan +140

The Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 B1G) have not had a particularly auspicious time in conference play. They’ve lost five of their last seven games, and their latest loss was a brutal 83-61 against Penn State. They rank 66th at KenPom and 83rd in the NCAA NET rankings, and the window into the NCAA tournament is quickly shrinking. The last time they faced Northwestern, they won 85-78 at home.

The Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 B1G) have gone 3-1 since their last go-around with Michigan. They are ranked 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom and bring the 24th-ranked scoring defense in the nation to the court, allowing just 62.2 points per game on 40.1% from the field. Northwestern sits at third in the Big Ten standings currently.

The Pick: Northwestern -3

Michigan is 1-4 on the road and in a slump right now, made clear by that blowout against Penn State. This would be a huge win for this up-and-coming Northwestern team, although Michigan was able to overpower them last time. This one might be on the riskier side, but I’ll go ahead and take the Cats to cover.