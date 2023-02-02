Picks, predictions for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State on Thursday, February 2

The Wisconsin Badgers will hit the road for a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Ohio State -7.5

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Ohio State -330, Wisconsin +275

Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6 Big Ten) lost six of its last seven games and will look to snap the losing streak at three games, coming off a 61-51 home loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini over the weekend in the return of starting guard Max Klesmit to the lineup. The Badgers are rated 128th in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency with a 36th-ranked defense in that category.

Ohio State (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) is a loser of seven of its last eight games including Saturday’s 86-70 road loss to the Indiana Hoosiers despite freshman star Brice Sensabaugh going for 23 points. The Buckeyes are a one-sided team as well, but their strength comes on the offensive end where they rate inside the top 10 in adjusted efficiency, while the defense checks in at 83rd.

The Pick: Under 132

Wisconsin had at least one starter leave with an injury or miss the game entirely in every January game until Saturday, and will rely on its defense with a healthier roster to limit a powerful Buckeyes offense. The Badgers struggle on the offensive end no matter who’s available, and they play at one of the slowest paces in the entire country leaving more to love about the under in this spot.