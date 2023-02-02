Picks, predictions for Loyola Marymount vs. BYU on Thursday, February 2

The Loyola Marymount Lions look to keep rising in the West Coast Conference as they head to Provo to face the BYU Cougars on Thursday, February 2. The game will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU odds

Spread: BYU -5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: BYU -195, Loyola Marymount +165

Loyola Marymount (16-7, 6-3 WCC) is on a four-game winning streak whose highlight was a victory over Gonzaga on the road. The Lions have done well for themselves in a conference where seven out of the 10 teams are at .500 or below in conference play. They come in at 84th at KenPom and 85th in the NCAA NET rankings.

BYU (14-10, 4-5 WCC) comes in just above them at 80th in the KenPom rankings and below them at 95th in the NCAA NET rankings. The Cougars find themselves on a three-game losing streak after a one-point loss to Saint Mary’s in their latest showing. They bring an excellent defense to the court. but their offense hasn’t been able to match that production. They do excel on the glass, though, grabbing 38.5 rebounds per game.

The Pick: Loyola Marymount +5

The last time these two teams faced off, Loyola Marymount beat BYU at home 64-59. They’ll have more of a challenge on the road, where the Lions are just 3-4, but their balanced ball, and better offense should be able to keep them close, if not put them over the top. The key to the game will be limiting the Cougars’ second chances off of offensive rebounds.